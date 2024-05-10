Speculation Swirls: ESR (01821.HK) Progresses In Privatization Talks Led By Warburg Pincus

(MENAFN- ACN NewsWire) Speculation Swirls: ESR (01821) Progresses in Privatization Talks Led by Warburg Pincus



HONG KONG, May 10, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) -

The Hong Kong-listed company ESR (01821) has once again been reported to have progress in privatization this week.

According to informed sources, the American investment group Warburg Pincus is leading a consortium planning to privatize ESR, a warehousing and logistics development and operation services provider. This news indicates that the ESR board has received a formal tender offer from the consortium, proposing to privatize ListCo for $7-8 billion. Based on ESR's current market value, the potential privatization premium is approximately 40% to 60%. The board has agreed to proceed with the transaction, and the funds for this deal have also been largely secured. The transaction is expected to be completed in the second half of 2024.

It is known that Warburg Pincus is ESR's largest shareholder. The 2023 financial report shows that ESR's total assets under management reached $156.1 billion, with operations covering Greater China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and other countries and regions.

Some analysts point out that since logistics assets can generate stable cash flows, they are generally favored by international large institutions such as Middle Eastern investors and sovereign wealth funds, which may help Warburg Pincus raise more funds to support the potential privatization offer in the international capital market.

As of the date of this report, the company has not issued any clarification announcements.