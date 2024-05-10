Traffic Department Opens Awareness Exhibition Marking Arab Traffic Week

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

DOHA: The General Directorate of Traffic yesterday opened awareness exhibition to mark the Arab Traffic Week.

Acting Director of Traffic Safety Department, Brigadier Jamal Mohammed A Shraim, and Assistant Director of Traffic Awareness Department Colonel Jaber Mohammed Odaiba along with a lineup of Ministry of Interior officers and stakeholders attended the opening ceremony.

Colonel Jaber Mohammed Odaiba affirmed the General Directorate of Traffic's keenness to annually participate with Arab traffic systems in marking Arab Traffic Week with the aim of raising traffic awareness and communicating with all road users.

Through its comprehensive awareness plan, the General Directorate of Traffic eyes establishing a culture of safe driving, through direct communication with all social groups with the aim of providing them with sufficient information about traffic rules and etiquette in order to achieve the highest levels of road safety.

The Exhibition features participation of Civil Defense; Ministry of Interior's Medical Service Department; Juvenile Police Department; Hamad Trauma and Emergency Centre; Ambulance Service; Karwa Academy; and Al Khebra Driving Academy.

The exhibition highlights the safety tools that must be available when driving a vehicle, the basics of first aid in cases of traffic accidents, the requirements for technical inspection of vehicles, ambulance service procedures, and driving school procedures, in addition to many awareness messages aimed at introducing traffic safety rules and requirements.