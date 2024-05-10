Original-Research: R. STAHL AG (Von Nuways AG)

(MENAFN- EQS Group) Original-Research: R. STAHL AG - from NuWays AGClassification of NuWays AG to R. STAHL AGCompany Name: R. STAHL AGISIN: DE000A1PHBB5Reason for the research: UpdateRecommendation: Kaufenfrom: 10.05.2024Target price: EUR 29.00Target price on sight of: 12 MonatenLast rating change: Analyst: Christian SandherrFinal Q1 out // Good start into 2024; chg. est. Topic: R. Stahl reported a solid final Q1 underpinning the strong demandfor electrical explosion protection solutions, which should continue due tofavorable structural trends. Management confirmed FY24e guidance, whichlooks well in reach (eNuW). To recap, Q1 sales grew 8.5% yoy to € 84.7m, driven by a strong orderbacklog of € 115m at the end of FY23. Further, while global supply chainsremained partially disrupted in the previous year, there were nosignificant restrictions in Q1 FY24. Q1 adj. EBITDA decreased 19% to € 8.4mwith a lower but still solid margin of 9.9% (-3.4 pp) due to inflationaryeffects from personnel costs, a higher material expense ratio and a € 2mone-off from the implementation of the EXcelerate strategy program; 12.3%adj. EBITDA margin excluding one-offs. After a subdued order intake of € 74.5m in the fourth quarter, order intakecame in surprisingly positive at € 92.3m, only slightly below theexceptionally strong order intake of last year's Q1 (€ 96.7m). Driven by anincreasing stabilization of global supply chains, the order intake in Q42023 was negatively affected by active destocking activities from customersin addition to a soft chemical industry in the DACH region. While demand inthe chemical industry remained muted, the LNG, and petrochemical industryas well as the nuclear sector showed positive momentum during Q1. Due tothe strong order intake, order backlog increased 6% to a solid level of €122m (end of FY23: € 115m). Management confirmed its FY24e guidance with sales in the range of € 335 –350m and adj. EBITDA between € 35 – 45m. Thanks to the good start into theyear and a solid order backlog, the guidance seems to be well in reach(eNuW sales: € 347m; adj. EBITDA: € 39.7m). Even more importantly, R.Stahl's mid-term prospects remain bright as the company strongly benefitsfrom (1) its superior market share along the LNG value chain (liquefactionand shipping: 75%, natural gas production: 50% and regasification 25%), (2)a rising need for production automation across offshore oil and gas rigs,and production plants of several industries and (3) the ongoing nuclearrenaissance across Europe. With that, R. Stahl is well positioned to gradually improve margins,returns and cash flow generation. As shares are trading on only 5.9xEV/EBITDA 2024e we confirm our BUY rating with an unchanged € 29 PT, basedon DCF can download the research here:For additional information visit our websiteContact for questionsNuWays AG - Equity ResearchWeb: Email: ...LinkedIn: Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany++++++++++Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse.++++++++++-------------------transmitted by EQS Group AG.-------------------The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research result of this research does not constitute investment adviceor an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.

