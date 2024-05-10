Original-Research: Nynomic AG (Von Nuways AG)

(MENAFN- EQS Group) Original-Research: Nynomic AG - from NuWays AGClassification of NuWays AG to Nynomic AGCompany Name: Nynomic AGISIN: DE000A0MSN11Reason for the research: UpdateRecommendation: Kaufenfrom: 10.05.2024Target price: EUR 52.00Target price on sight of: 12 MonatenLast rating change: Analyst: Christian SandherrSolid start into FY24 despite challenging end markets Topic: Nynomic published a solid start into the year with order intakereturning to growth for the first time since Q3 2022. Similar to FY23, thisyear's operational performance should again be back-end loaded. Preliminary Q1 sales grew by 6.5% yoy to € 23m thanks to consolidationeffects from last year's acquisitions of NLIR and art photonics (eNuW +4.5%yoy growth) as well as solid demand across the group's portfolio companies,despite a weak industry momentum. At the same time, Q1 EBIT stood at €1.6m, up 6.7% yoy, with a margin of roughly 7%. Mind you, the low margin(in comparison to FY margin of >13%) is due to the seasonallity of thebusiness, a changing product mix and limited op. leverage. Importantly, order intake returned to growth for the first time since Q32022. It grew by 24% yoy and 57% qoq to € 28.7m. This does not yet includethe high single-digit €m order (eNuW: € 7-8m) that the company received atthe end of April (solution to further improve the efficiency and accuracyof the customer's gas analysis); order backlog +11% qoq to € 59.6m. Thisshould provide additional visibility regarding the mentioned sequentialimprovements throughout the year. Similar to FY23, management again expects further operational improvementsin the second quarter, followed by a particularly strong second half of theyear (in FY23, H2 accounted for 55% of FY sales and 70% of FY EBIT) due tothe known lumpy nature of the business. For FY24e, management continues to expect“at least single-digit percentagegrowth” and a further EBIT margin improvement, which compares to ourestimates of 12% yoy sales growth (8% organic) and a 60bps EBIT marginimprovement based on (1) unbroken demand from semi customers, (2)fulfilment precision farming orders, (3) TactiScan gaining traction, (4) astructurally growing medtech market and (5) new product launches such asLabScanner Plus. Acquisitions could serve as additional catalyst. As per its growthstrategy, Nynomic should be looking to acquire 1-2 companies (technologicaland geographical diversification) during the next six months. Thanks to itsstrong balance sheet, we also regard bigger targets (~ € 20m sales) aspossible. We confirm our BUY rating with an unchanged € 52 PT based on DCF and keepthe stock on our Alpha List can download the research here:For additional information visit our websiteContact for questionsNuWays AG - Equity ResearchWeb: Email: ...LinkedIn: Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany++++++++++Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse.++++++++++-------------------transmitted by EQS Group AG.-------------------The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research result of this research does not constitute investment adviceor an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.

