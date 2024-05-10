Govt To Introduce EV Buses & Charging Infra For Interstate Travel

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, May 10 (KNN) The Indian government is aiming to introduce electric buses on long-distance, interstate routes and establish supporting charging infrastructure along highways.

This move aims to reduce emissions from the approximately 1.25-1.45 million buses currently operating on intercity and interstate routes, a majority of which run on diesel, as reported by ET.

As part of the plan, the government intends to expand charging facilities, including fast chargers, along major routes connecting urban centres. This charging infrastructure will cater to the needs of electric buses, which are considered viable for continuous travel of up to eight to nine hours.

To facilitate the widespread adoption of electric buses for interstate passenger travel, the government is considering offering incentives to state governments and private operators.

While electric buses are currently subsidised for urban transportation under the FAME India Scheme, a similar scheme or an extension of the existing one may be introduced to cover interstate transport.

The report cites a government official who highlights the potential for electric school buses, typically operating for short durations within cities, to contribute to the shift towards electric mobility.

Incentives for private players, including schools and colleges, to adopt electric buses are also being considered.

Earlier reports indicated that the government was devising a plan to replace around 800,000 diesel buses, constituting approximately one-third of all buses on roads, with electric ones by 2030.

The proposed replacement strategy involves deploying 200,000 electric buses for state transport undertakings, 550,000 for private operators, and 50,000 for schools and employee transportation.

(KNN Bureau)