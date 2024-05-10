(MENAFN- Frost & Sullivan) Top 8 Strategic Imperatives Shaping the Autonomous Mobility Industry

By Frost & Sullivan

In the ever-evolving autonomous mobility landscape, the quest for innovative solutions has become paramount to address the growing needs of expanding megacities. The landscape is witnessing transformative shifts, exemplified by the emergence of urban air mobility which is poised to reshape the very fabric of urban transit. Concurrently, disruptive technologies such as biometric security and quantum traffic management are not only enhancing safety standards but also revolutionizing traditional approaches to traffic optimization. As the landscape continues to evolve, the imperative for groundbreaking solutions becomes increasingly pronounced, heralding a new era of mobility defined by unprecedented potential.

Let's explore the top 8 strategic imperatives driving this transformative shift in the autonomous mobility domain.

Value Chain Transformation: The autonomous driving industry is in the midst of transformation with a lot of technology companies entering the foray and compressing the value chain by forging partnerships with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to develop better products.

Leading the CASE Convergence: Driving mass adoption of electric autonomous vehicles with the aim of achieving substantial reductions in carbon emissions and minimizing the automotive industry's environmental footprint. Connected, Autonomous, Shared & Services, and Electric (CASE) mobility is not a new phenomenon in the industry, but changing dynamics amplify the need for convergence.

Implementing Subscription-Based Features: Introducing subscription-based Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) features for the benefit of the consumers, with a pay as you use model to favor adoption of such features for the mass market.

Introduction of New Age Sensors: Introducing new age sensors such as LiDAR and Imaging Radars for autonomous vehicles, guaranteeing sensor fusion and 360-degree perception.

Managing Trade Impact on Autonomous Vehicle (AV) Components: Addressing trade restrictions imposed by global trade organizations to mitigate disruptions in the supply chain of essential components for AVs, ensuring continuity of operations in the industry.

New Age Partnerships: New age partnerships are rising, with many OEMs forging strategic partnerships with technology developers and component suppliers to ensure that their demands are met for their products.

Pricing and Differentiation : OEMS are looking to offer cost competitive products with multiple ADAS features to differentiate their models from the competitors.

Software-Defined Vehicle (SDV) Revolution: The rise of software defined vehicles is revolutionizing the way passenger vehicles are designed and manufactured. OEMs are currently looking at the evolution of their vehicle architecture to cope with the advent of SDVs.

