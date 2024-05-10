Guardians Of Treasure (GOT), An Innovative Blockchain Strategy Game, To List On Bitmart Exchange

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) BitMart, a global digital asset trading platform, will list and debut Guardians of Treasure (GOT) on May 13, 2024, for all BitMart users. The GOT/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 09:00 (UTC).







What is Guardians of Treasure (GOT)?

Guardians of Treasure (GOT) is an innovative mid-core multiplayer online blockchain strategy game that blends Play & Own dynamics with smart NFTs, set within a richly detailed historical game universe. Designed to engage both traditional gamers and blockchain enthusiasts, GOT offers a comprehensive Web 3.0 experience that goes beyond typical gaming interactions.

Players start by building their own towns, engaging in trade, combat, and diplomatic alliances. As they progress, continuous battles allow them to expand and explore an ever-evolving world map, making every session unique and dynamic. The gameplay is further enriched by a variety of heroes, each possessing special abilities that introduce deeper strategic layers to the game.

Why Guardians of Treasure (GOT)?

Guardians of Treasure sets itself apart in the blockchain gaming market by addressing two major issues prevalent in the industry: quality and community engagement. Unlike many crypto-games that may appear as quick cash-grabs or clones of existing games, GOT is crafted by a seasoned team of nearly 50 professionals with extensive backgrounds from major gaming studios and involvement in blockbuster productions like Star Wars and Disney.

This deep industry experience is leveraged to ensure a high-quality gaming experience that is both engaging and fun.

Additionally, GOT is committed to fostering a robust community around its platform, providing valuable resources such as guides on the most promising Play-to-Earn games, navigating blockchain intricacies, and up-to-date news to keep players informed and involved in the evolving landscape of blockchain gaming.

About Guardians of Treasure (GOT)

Token Name: Guardians of Treasure

Token Symbol: GOT

Token Type: BSC

Total Supply: 1,000,000 GOT

To learn more about Guardians of Treasure (GOT), please visit their Website , follow their X (Twitter) , and join their Telegram .

