A Summary Of The Latest Events In Rafah

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Here are the advancements and updates that has happened in the previous few days in Rafah:
Israeli forces are advancing in the southern Gaza city of Rafah despite facing significant international criticism. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has stated that Israel is prepared to stand firm even if it means doing so alone. Gaza has been under a strict blockade for three days now, worsening an already dire humanitarian crisis. Efforts to broker a ceasefire in Egypt involving delegations from Hamas, the United States, and Qatar ended without an agreement due to Israel's reservations. In occupied East Jerusalem, armed Israelis set fire to the headquarters of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), leading to its closure. Israeli authorities' response to the incident was delayed. The decision by the Biden administration to temporarily halt a shipment of large bombs to Israel intended for the Rafah operation has sparked anger among Israeli officials and their supporters in the US, including a prominent billionaire donor. In Sweden's Malmo, tens of thousands gathered for a demonstration protesting Israel's participation in the Eurovision Song Contest and its military campaign in Gaza.
