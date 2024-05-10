Carnegie Mellon Qatar And Iberdrola Sign Memorandum Of Understanding

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: Carnegie Mellon University in Qatar (CMU-Q) and Iberdrola Innovation Middle East have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to collaborate in the areas of education, scientific research, and community development. CMU-Q is a Qatar Foundation partner university.

The MoU was signed by Michael Trick, dean of CMU-Q, and Santiago Bañales Lopez, managing director of Iberdrola Innovation Middle East. Under the MoU, the two parties will cooperate in several areas, including internship and employment opportunities for CMU-Q students, and education and training for Iberdrola's executive leadership.“We are excited to collaborate with Iberdrola to advance education, research, and community development in Qatar,” said Dean Trick.“This MoU will strengthen our partnership and provide new opportunities for our students to make significant contributions to the knowledge economy in Qatar.”

Santiago Bañales Lopez celebrated the collaboration, stating:“Our agreement today marks a significant advancement for Qatar's innovation and education landscape. By combining our expertise and resources in line with the agreed framework, Iberdrola Innovation Middle East and Carnegie Mellon University in Qatar aspire to undertake joint research and cultivate a collaborative culture that will benefit students, researchers, and ultimately, our wider community in the time to come. This cooperation between research and academia not only sets the stage for future economic prosperity but also highlights our unwavering dedication to shaping a brighter future for Qatar.”

Iberdrola Innovation Middle East is a world-leading innovation center, located in Qatar Science and Technology Park, that aims to develop innovative digital solutions for renewable energy integration, smart grids and energy efficiency and conservation.

Carnegie Mellon University in Qatar offers a transformative educational experience through undergraduate degree programs in biological sciences, business administration, computer science, and information systems.