Kerala: MVD Stands Firm On Revised Driving Test Format Despite Criticism; Massive Protest Continues

Thiruvananthapuram: Transport Minister KB Ganesh Kumar issued instructions to resume driving tests in the state under police protection on Thursday( May 9). However, was again stalled due to protests and non-arrival of applicants. The Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) had asked those who got the slot for the test should come with their vehicles. However, the officers returned as no applicants came for tests elsewhere.

The test would be resumed in line with the revised format. According to a revised circular of the MVD, the test will be limited to 40 applicants per day under a Motor Vehicle Inspector.

The workers of Samara Samithi in Thrissur protested by digging up graves and lying inside the grave. The protest was made on the ground where the test was being conducted. The driving test was suspended in Ernakulam and Kozhikode following the protests.

Driving school owners initiated an indefinite strike on Thursday to protest against the new regulations introduced by the state Motor Vehicle Department for driving tests. During a meeting held on Tuesday night, this decision was collectively made by various associations, including CITU, INTUC, and the All Kerala Driving School Owners Association.

Meanwhile, INTUC opposes the CITU's contradictory stance on the strike. The INTUC stated that those who should strike together are supporting the government. The INTUC leadership questioned how the government could convene solely with the CITU for discussion. The revised norms aim to improve the assessment of candidates' driving abilities under various road conditions.