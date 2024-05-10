Jiocinema's Murder In Mahim LEAKED: Ashutosh Rana, Vijay Raaz's Crime-Thriller Series On Torrent Sites

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Murder In Mahim Leaked: In an unexpected turn of events, Ashutosh Rana and Vijay Raaz's latest crime-thriller series, Murder In Mahim, has fallen victim to piracy. Within a few hours of its premiere today (May 10), the web series appears to have fallen victim to piracy and was leaked on numerous websites for free download.

Seasoned actors Ashutosh Rana and Vijay Raaz teamed together for the JioCinema criminal thriller series Murder In Mahim. Raj Acharya directs the 8-episode series,

including

Shivani Raghuvanshi, Rajesh Khattar, and Shivaji Satam in prominent roles.

About

Murder In Mahim:

Murder In Mahim, based on Jerry Pinto's widely regarded crime-thriller novel of the same name, is a murder-thriller mixed with a social drama that sheds light on the LGBTQIA+ community, homosexuality, greed, and hidden ambitions. Inspector Jende (Vijay) and journalist Peter (Ashutosh), who were once friends, work together to investigate a brutal murder that occurred in the bathroom of Mumbai's Mahim railway station, which is infamous for homosexual prostitution.

After his kid is named a suspect in the Mahim murder, Peter attempts to repair his long-lost friendship with Jende. Murder in Mahim: Full Leaked Online in HD for Free Download Murder In Mahim, starring Ashutosh Rana and Vijay Raaz, was released on JioCinema on May 10, 2024.

However, the programme was leaked online within hours of its OTT debut on the aforementioned streaming channel.

According to sources, the criminal thriller has

been released

in high definition for free download on many unauthorised websites.

Piracy is very offensive and unlawful.

It not only devalues the hard work of any production, whether

it is

a film or a web series, but it also

has an impact on

the cash made by creative activities.







