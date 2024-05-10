(MENAFN- Pressat) Shohei Ohtani Signs Global Partnership with ITO EN's Green Tea Brand "Oi Ocha"

- Full-page Advertisements in over 60 Newspapers Worldwide Celebrating This New Partnership with Heartfelt Open Letter to Ohtani -

ITO EN, Ltd., the Tokyo-based producer of the World's No. 1 unsweetened green tea beverage brand "Oi Ocha (*)," has signed a global partnership with Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Dodgers, effective April 30, 2024.

Ohtani's comment: "I have been a big fan of 'Oi Ocha' since my time in Japan and it has remained an important companion to me even in my life in America."

Ohtani has been drinking "Oi Ocha" on various occasions, from his time in Japan to his current life in Los Angeles. Along with signing this partnership, ITO EN will publish a letter from the company to Shohei Ohtani expressing support for him. As it aims to become a "global tea company," it will further enhance the value of Japanese tea worldwide by implementing various projects in Japan and abroad with Shohei Ohtani, who is active on the world stage.



ITO EN "Oi Ocha" product information site: #oiocha



■ Oi Ocha x Shohei Ohtani partnership announcement: Letter of encouragement from Japan to Ohtani in LA

To announce this partnership, ITO EN published a letter to Ohtani, active in LA, with a message of support from the company. The letter was published in the Nikkei, Asahi, Yomiuri, Mainichi, and Sankei newspapers, as well as in sports and regional newspapers throughout Japan, including Iwate and Hokkaido, where Ohtani was active. Outside of Japan, it appeared in newspapers published in countries where baseball is popular, such as the NY Times, LA Times, Washington Post, Financial Times,Honolulu Star-Advertiser in the United States, Chosun Ilbo in Korea, The Courier-Mail, The Daily Telegraph, Herald Sun and The West Australian in Australia, and others. By publishing a letter in newspapers and on the official website, ITO EN can show its support for Ohtani. "Hi, Ohtani-san! No matter the time of day, no matter how far apart, we're here for you, Ohtani-san."

As a testament to its commitment, ITO EN is ready to deliver the partnership products, in any quantity, at any time, and to any location, be it to the athlete himself, his friends, family, and associates.



■ Full text of letter message from ITO EN "Oi Ocha" to Shohei Ohtani

"Dear Mr. Shohei Ohtani,

Yes, the new season is here.

You continue to inspire us with your exceptional performance.

We hope our Oi Ocha green tea will refresh and energize you.

No matter the time of day, no matter how far apart,

We're here for you, Ohtani-san.

Always,

ITO EN 'Oi Ocha'''



■ Full text of the comment from Shohei Ohtani to ITO EN "Oi Ocha"

"To all of you who have always supported me

Hi, this is Shohei Ohtani.

I am delighted to announce that I have entered into a global partnership with Ito En's 'Oi Ocha.' I have been a big fan of 'Oi Ocha' since my time in Japan and it has remained an important companion to me even in my life in America.

I was thrilled to hear that my love for 'Oi Ocha' and my frequent consumption of it resonated with Ito En, which led to this opportunity.

As a devoted fan of 'Oi Ocha,' I am excited about the prospect of sharing its charm with people all over the world.

Shohei Ohtani"



■ Shohei Ohtani's profile

Born in Iwate Prefecture in 1994. 193 cm tall, 95 kg, throws right-handed and bats left-handed. He was the first overall pick in the NPB 2012 draft, joining the Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters, where he drew attention for being a two-way player. In 2016, he contributed to the Fighters' Japan championship with both pitching and hitting and became the Pacific League MVP. In 2018, he joined the Los Angeles Angels and received the American League (AL) Rookie of the Year Award. In 2021, he was named AL's MVP after hitting 46 home runs as a hitter and winning 9 games as a pitcher; in 2023, he had a historic season, becoming the first Japanese player in history to win the AL home-run crown in addition to achieving double-digit wins and home runs for the second consecutive year. In 2024, he joined the Los Angeles Dodgers. We can't wait to see what he can do in the future.



■ List of publications (In Japan)

National Newspaper

Asahi Shimbun / Mainichi Shimbun / Nihon Keizai Shimbun / Sankei Shimbun / Yomiuri Shimbun (*Alphabetical order)

Sports Newspaper

Nikkan Sports / Sankei Sports / Sports Hochi / Sports Nippon / Tokyo Sports (*Alphabetical order)

Local Newspaper

Hokkaido Shimbun / Too Nippo / Akita Sakigake Shimpo / Iwate Nippo / Yamagata Shimbun / Kahoku Shimpo / Fukushima Minpo / Fukushima Minyu Shimbun / Tokyo Shimbun / Jomo Shimbun / Shimono Shimbun / Yamanashi Nichinichi Shimbun / Shizuoka Shimbun / Shinano Mainichi Shimbun / Hokuriku Chunichi Shimbun / Niigata Nippo / Kitaguni Shimbun / Kitanihon Shimbun / Fukui Shimbun / Gifu Shimbun / Chunichi Shimbun / Kyoto Shimbun / Kobe Shimbun / Sanyo Shimbun / Chugoku Shimbun / Nihonkai Shimbun / San'in Chuo Shimpo / Shikoku Shimbun / Tokushima Shimbun / Ehime Shimbun / Kochi Shimbun / Nishi Nihon Shimbun / Saga Shimbun / Nagasaki Shimbun / Oita Godo Shimbun / Miyazaki Nichinichi Shimbun / Kumamoto Nichinichi Shimbun / Minami Nihon Shimbun / Okinawa Times / Ryukyu Shimpo (*In order of prefecture, from north to south)



■ List of publications (International)

Worldwide

Financial Times

United States

NY Times / LA Times / Washington Post / Honolulu Star-Advertiser

South Korea

Chosun Ilbo

Australia

The Courier-Mail / The Daily Telegraph / Herald Sun / The West Australian



■ The world's No. 1 green tea beverage brand "Oi Ocha

Oi Ocha, our flagship brand and the world's No. 1 unsweetened green tea beverage brand(*1), celebrated its 35th anniversary in February 2024 and has sold more than 43 billion bottles (*2) since its launch in 1989.

Tea has permeated our lives as a communication tool that connects people to each other, and is a familiar drink that is referred to as an everyday staple. Since its predecessor product, the world's first green tea drink "Sencha in a can," was launched in 1985, the "Oi Ocha" brand has continued to grow based on our technological capabilities to evolve with the changing drinking styles of the times and our ability to procure high-quality raw materials (tea leaves) through initiatives such as the tea production area cultivation business. Overseas, the value of "Oi Ocha" has been well received, and the number of customers (fans) who enjoy drinking it is steadily increasing in North America, Southeast Asia, and other regions. As of March 2024, it is sold in more than 40 countries and territories.

Note:

(*1) Certified by GuinnessTM World Records

Intage SRI+ unsweetened tea beverage market data January-December 2023 sales of "Oi Ocha" brand

Record name: Largest unsweetened green tea beverage brand (latest annual sales)

Official English record name: Largest unsweetened green tea RTD brand - retail, current

Recorded brand: Oi Ocha brand (excluding Oi Ocha hojicha products)

Target year: January - December 2023

(*2) 500ml PET bottle equivalent



■ ITO EN Corporate Profile

Based on the Group's management philosophy of "Customers First," our mission is to help our customers lead healthy and affluent lives and help create a sustainable society. We are committed to providing the best taste and value of "Japanese" tea to our customers of all ages.

In order to realize our long-term vision of becoming a "Global Tea Company," we will continue to promote "Oi Ocha" as a representative Japanese brand around the world, connect with tea culture in various regions around the world, and create a new tea culture and tea market on a global scale through the ITO EN Group's technology and value chain. Through the strong partnerships we have built with everyone associated with our company since its establishment, we will continue to contribute to the healthy and affluent lives of our customers in Japan and worldwide.

