Three Criminals Detained Under PSA In J&K's Samba

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- Three alleged criminals were detained under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district on Thursday, police said.
The accused, identified as Narayan Sharma alias Shuna, Rohan Kumar alias Gorav and Sumit Slathia alias Bhanu Partap, have been involved in multiple criminal cases, posing a serious threat to public peace, a police spokesperson said.ADVERTISEMENT
He said they were detained under the PSA and lodged in the Kathua district jail on the orders of the Samba district magistrate.
