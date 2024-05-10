President Ilham Aliyev And First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva Visit Tomb Of National Leader Heydar Aliyev In Alley Of Honors

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and FirstLady Mehriban Aliyeva visited the tomb of National Leader HeydarAliyev in the Alley of Honors as May 10 marks the 101st anniversaryof the architect and founder of modern and independent Azerbaijanistate, the great son of the Azerbaijani people and the NationalLeader, Azernews reports.

President Ilham Aliyev laid a wreath at the tomb of NationalLeader Heydar Aliyev, and paid tribute to the National Leader.

The National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan wasplayed.

First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva paid tribute to the NationalLeader.

The head of state and the First Lady then put flowers at thegrave of the National Leader`s wife, outstanding ophthalmologist,academician Zarifa Aliyeva.

They also paid respect to prominent statesman Aziz Aliyev andprofessor Tamerlan Aliyev.