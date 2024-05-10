Two Injured In Russian Strike On Kharkiv Overnight

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian invaders attacked Ukraine's eastern city of Kharkiv overnight, injuring two people.

Kharkiv region governor Oleh Syniehubov announced this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

A fire broke out in three private houses. According to preliminary reports, 12 private residential buildings were damaged.

Syniehubov said that an 11-year-old child and a 72-year-old woman had been injured.

"There were exclusively civilian infrastructure and residential areas everywhere!" he said.