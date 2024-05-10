Contract Manufacturing & Private Label Expo 2024 To Be Held From 15-17 May 2024 At Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, India: In the ever-evolving landscape of consumer goods, the contract manufacturing industry stands as a cornerstone, facilitating the seamless production of a myriad of products across various sectors. From cosmetics, beauty, personal care to food and beverages, contract manufacturers play a pivotal role in meeting the growing demands of consumers while ensuring efficiency and quality in production processes.



The Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) sector, in particular, has witnessed a significant surge in demand over the years, driven by factors such as changing consumer preferences, urbanization, and the rise of e-commerce. This surge has presented lucrative opportunities for players in the contract manufacturing space, who serve as the backbone of FMCG companies by providing scalable production capabilities and specialized expertise.



Amidst this backdrop of burgeoning opportunities, industry events such as the Contract Manufacturing & Private Label Expo - being held from 15 - 17 May 2024 at Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai, India - emerge as crucial platforms for stakeholders to connect, collaborate, and stay abreast of the latest trends and innovations in contract manufacturing. CMPL Expo, recognized as the premier gathering for the contract manufacturing industry, provides a credible platform for manufacturers, suppliers, and service providers to showcase their capabilities, forge partnerships, and explore business opportunities.



CMPL has played a huge role in in giving credibility to the Indian FMCG contract manufacturing industry and is India's only platform that connects Retailers, D2C Brands, Contract Manufacturers, FMCG Brand Owners, Specialty Retailers, Pharmacy Chains, Packaging Suppliers and other industry players, and has today successfully created an ecosystem for the industry to connect and drive business opportunities for all stakeholders under one roof.



Anurag Kedia Co-Founder, Pilgrim says â€œCMPL is a platform to enable the entire brand-manufacturer-supplier ecosystem to come together. It not only helps forge new partnerships but also celebrates existing ones. It helps brands grow through deepening partnerships throughout the manufacturing ecosystem. We look forward to participating."



One of the key advantages of CMPL Expo lies in its ability to bring together a diverse range of stakeholders under one roof, fostering meaningful interactions and facilitating knowledge exchange. From industry giants to emerging startups, participants at CMPL Expo represent the entire spectrum of the contract manufacturing ecosystem, creating a dynamic and vibrant environment for networking and collaboration.



Ms Naiyya Saggi, Group Co-Founder - The Good Glamm Group states "I am excited to be speaking at CMPL, Asia's largest platform for sourcing in contract manufacturing & private label. As an Advisory Board member, it is heartening to observe firsthand the impact this Expo has on helping manufacturers reach out to a global audience. The scale at which this is done annually is also special to experience in India. This is a must-visit expo for brands to get a complete solution on finding the right partners for their end to end requirements."



Moreover, CMPL Expo goes beyond being a mere trade show, offering a comprehensive program of seminars, workshops, and panel discussions addressing the most pressing issues and trends shaping the industry. By providing valuable insights and thought leadership, CMPL Expo empowers attendees to stay ahead of the curve and adapt to the evolving demands of the market.



As per Arjun Vaidya, Co-Founder - V3 Ventures - "Itâ€TMs a pleasure to be a part of an event like this bringing all stakeholders in one place. Manufacturers, marketers, brands and investors all under one roof. Canâ€TMt wait for it!"



"The CMPL event is a testament to our commitment to promoting contract manufacturing and private label businesses in India. This event brings together industry leaders, contract manufacturers, and entrepreneurs, offering them a platform to exchange ideas, forge partnerships, and drive innovation. We are thrilled to welcome industry professionals from around the world to CMPL Expo," said Vicky Menezes, Founder of CMPL Expo.



In addition to fostering business opportunities, CMPL Expo plays a crucial role in driving innovation and sustainability within the contract manufacturing industry. With increasing emphasis on environmental responsibility and ethical sourcing, CMPL Expo serves as a platform for companies to showcase their commitment to sustainability initiatives and explore innovative solutions to reduce their environmental footprint.



As the contract manufacturing industry continues to evolve and expand, events like CMPL Expo will remain instrumental in driving growth, fostering collaboration, and shaping the future of the industry. By providing a conducive environment for networking, learning, and business development, CMPL Expo reaffirms its position as the premier destination for stakeholders in the contract manufacturing ecosystem.



With an anticipated attendance of over 18,000 trade professionals, the 2024 CMPL edition will be held from 15-17 May at Jio, BKC and will feature over 400 exhibitors spanning the food, beauty, cosmetics, personal care, hygiene, cleaning, packaging, and other FMCG sectors. With an unparalleled lineup of exhibitors, buyers, and speakers, this year's expo promises to be an unforgettable event. If you're a brand owner looking to build your brand in the FMCG industry, then CMPL Expo is the place to be!

