Chief Of Staff Meets Turkish Defence Minister, Chief Of Staff

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Ankara: Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces H E Lieutenant General (Pilot) Salem bin Hamad bin Aqeel Al Nabit met separately with Turkiye's Minister of National Defence H E Yasar Guler, and Chief of the Turkish General Staff H E Metin Gurak during his visit to Turkiye.

They discussed issues of joint interest and military cooperation. The meeting was attended by a number of ranking officers of Qatar Armed Forces.