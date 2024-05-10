(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 10 (KUNA) --



1957 -- The popular theater is proclaimed with Mohammed Al-Nashmi at the top of the project.

1967 -- The fourth bi-elections have been held to fill seven seats of MPs who resigned to protest results of the polls.

1999 -- The Ministry of Planning and Microsoft sign an MoU regarding licenses and protection of applications.

1999 -- Kuwait and the International Atomic Energy Agency ink an agreement to ensure that Kuwait's usage of nuclear energy is solely for peaceful purposes.

2000 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah issues a law to support national labor and encourage citizens to work in non-governmental sectors.

2000 -- The International Islamic Charity Organization inaugurates headquarters in Al-Shuhdaa, South Surra. Construction of the building has cost KD two million, collected from donations.

2008 -- Doctors succeed in transplanting a pancreas and a kidney for a 23-year-old diabetic.

2016 -- The National Assembly endorses the copyrights law.

2017 -- An in-camera session of the National Assembly concludes. MP have grilled His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah over purported irregularities. The legislators have not filed a non-cooperation motion, settling with formation of a probe panel.

2017 -- MPs debate a grilling motion filed against the Minister of State for Housing Affairs and Minster of State for Utilities Yasser Abul. The interpellation has ended without a no-confidence vote.

2020 -- Full-scale curfew has been imposed by the Kuwaiti authorities from 4 p.m. as part of the measures in the fight against the coronovirus (covid-19).

2021 -- The Cabinet lifts a partial curfew that has been enforced in the fight against COVID-19, effective the first day of Eid Al-Fitr.

2021 -- The Cabinet decides to shut businesses, except for food stores and health facilities, from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. during the fight against covid-19.

2021 -- The Cabinet sets the proportion of employees who should show up at work places at 60 percent, effective May 17, in the shadow of the anti-coronavirus precautions.

2021 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah issues an Amiri Decree granting amnesty for some inmates.

2023 -- Minister of Health Dr. Ahmad Al-Awadhi inaugurates the center for monitoring poisonous materials and substances.



