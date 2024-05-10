How Shah Rukh Khan's Advice Motivated Rajkummar Rao To Buy ₹44 Crore House? 'Beta Kabhi Ghar Lena Ho Toh Aukat Se...'

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "Buying a dream house is always a special moment in everyone's life. Sharing the story behind his lavish ₹44 crore Mumbai house, Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao revealed how Shah Rukh Khan's advice had a significant impact on his decision to buy the property, earlier owned by Jhanvi Kapoor. Rajkumar Rao is currently preparing for the release of his movie based on a visually challenged entrepreneur Srikanth Bolla an interview with Mashable, Rao repeated the advice given by SRK that one should prefer to buy a house which is a little beyond their reach in terms of price, as it motivates the person to work harder to earn that house.“Shah Rukh sir had once told me 'Beta kabhi bhi ghar lega na, toh aukaat se thoda zyaada lena. Kyunki phir na, upar wala bhi dekhta hai aur tu khud bhi zyada mehnat karega (Son, whenever you buy a house, buy one a little beyond your means. That way, you'll work harder because you'd want to earn it),\" recalled Rajkumar Rao in the interview while calling SRK's advice as fascinating Rao has built a reputation with the stupendous selection of his movie projects. His upcoming movie Srikanth will be released on May 10th. Along with Rao, the movie features Alaya F, Jyotika, and Sharad Kelkar in lead roles. Other projects in the pipeline are Stree 2, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, etc. Stree 2 is aa sequel of the horror-comedy movie. The movie is directed by Amar Kaushik and features Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurana.
