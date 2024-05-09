Robert J. Shearer's 'We Were Better Together' Is A Definitive Couples Guide To Cancer And Elegy To His Late Wife, Melissa

(MENAFN- Send2Press Newswire) LOS ANGELES, Calif., May 9, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -“We Were Better Together: Navigating Cancer as a Couple with Love, Practical Advice and Expert Guidance” (published by Legacy Launch Pad Publishing) began in 2014, when entrepreneur Robert J. Shearer and his wife Melissa faced tragic news two years into retirement together: Melissa had been diagnosed with uterine cancer.







Image caption:“We Were Better Together” by Robert J. Shearer.

“When we got the news, I quit everything to take care of her, and it was a blessing to be able to do so without financial worry,” Shearer says.“Even so, it was overwhelming getting organized. It's like having a job you never wanted and that you can't quit, even though you're not sure if or when it will get easier.”

The couple was surprised by a lack of information about navigating cancer and advocating for themselves in medical settings. Most of all, they had no guidance on how to protect their relationship while facing illness together. Even so, the Shearers pledged to be resourceful and strong for each other. Despite challenges, they consulted experts, developed an integrative care plan and did all they could to prioritize their relationship.

As a result, they were blessed to cherish another eight years together before Melissa died. During that time, and thanks to their preparation and research, their love deepened in ways neither had expected-helping Shearer prepare to transform his grief into gratitude and compelling him to help others do the same.

A hybrid memoir and cancer guide,“We Were Better Together: Navigating Cancer as a Couple with Love, Practical Advice and Expert Guidance” (ISBN: 978-1-956955-99-6 [ebook]; 978-1-956955-98-9 [paperback]; 978-1-964377-04-9 [hardcover]), is full of expert guidance on navigating insurance, hospice, cancer treatment and intimacy – alongside Bob and Melissa's profound love story, told through heartfelt letters.

Shearer has also pledged to donate all the book's proceeds to fund cancer research.

“Both of us would've been so grateful for clear advice and practical guidance at the beginning of this journey,” Shearer says.“I wrote this book to help others like us, and to do Melissa proud.”

“We Were Better Together” is available now on Amazon, Barnes & Noble and other major online booksellers. For more about the book and to donate to University Hospitals Seidman Cancer Center, visit .

About Legacy Launch Pad Publishing:

Legacy Launch Pad is the leading book publisher for entrepreneurs who want to build authority and leave a legacy. The company has published numerous Wall Street Journal and USA Today bestselling authors whose books have been featured on such shows as Today and Good Morning America as well as in publications like The New York Times and USA Today.

News Source: Legacy Launch Pad Publishing