José Raúl Mulino Officially Proclaimed President Of Panama

( MENAFN - Newsroom Panama) José Raúl Mulino was proclaimed on the night of this Thursday, May 9, as elected president of the Republic for the period 2024-2029, after managing to win the general elections with 778,763 votes, which represents 34.23% of those who participated.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.