Goldman Sachs Wave Analysis 9 May 2024

– Goldman Sachs rising inside impulse waves 3 and (3)

– Likely to rise to resistance level 460.00



Goldman Sachs rising strongly after the price broke the major resistance level 424.00 (which stopped the previous sharp uptrend at the end of May, as can be seen from the daily Goldman Sachs chart below).

The breakout of the resistance level 424.00 accelerated the active impulse waves 3 and (3).

Given the clear daily and the weekly uptrends Goldman Sachs can be expected to rise further to the next resistance level 460.00, target price for the completion of the active impulse wave 3.