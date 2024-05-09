Cannabisnewsbreaks Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ: ASTC) Filling Void In Hemp And Cannabis Market

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Astrotech (NASDAQ: ASTC) , a science and technology development and commercialization company, and its wholly owned subsidiary, AgLAB Inc., have developed a mass spectrometer designed for use in the hemp and cannabis market.“During the process of converting cannabis biomass into distillate, valuable cannabinoids are typically lost, resulting in reduced profits. AgLAB's Maximum Value Processing ('MVP') method uses the powerful AgLAB-1000-D2 mass spectrometer to test and to accurately configure the distillation system for optimal efficiency. The AgLAB MVP mass spectrometer and its rugged design are built to withstand the demands of the factory floor. The AgLAB-1000-D2 model offers real-time potency tests during each distillation batch cycle. During the distillation process, up to 20 tests per hour can be achieved, providing almost instant, real-time results, which are used to adjust parameters, such as temperature, feed rate and vacuum, to optimize potency and increase yields for each batch,” a recent article reads.“'This product and method fill a void by providing an easy and accurate real-time analysis that is used to make the right adjustments and improve the yields,' an AgLAB employee was quoted as saying in a press release about AgLAB's 1000 series.”

About Astrotech Corporation

Astrotech is an innovative science and technology company that invents, acquires and commercializes technological innovations while building scalable companies to maximize shareholder value. 1st Detect develops, manufactures and sells trace detectors for use in the security and detection market. Astrotech is headquartered in Austin, Texas. For more information, please visit .

