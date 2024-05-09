Miningnewsbreaks Tartisan Nickel Corp. (CSE: TN) (OTCQB: TTSRF) (FSE: 8TA) Partners With Northwest Solutions Inc. For Technical, HR Support

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Tartisan Nickel (CSE: TN) (OTCQB: TTSRF) (FSE: 8TA) , a Canadian-based company specializing in mineral exploration and development, is spotlighted in the latest issue of the“Ontario Mining Review.” A two-page profile of the company in the review reports that Tartisan Nickel continues to explore and develop its flagship project, the Kenbridge Nickel Project, located in the Kenora Mining District. The company is preparing for the next phase of development, which is based on a Preliminary Economic Assessment Report (“PEA”) that outlines a low-cost, 1,500–2,000 tonne per-day operation. According to the report, the project includes an initial nine-year mine life with a possible startup in three and a half years, with one of the advantages of the project being the existing infrastructure, which makes for a modest capex.“We drilled a few 1,000-meter-plus holes in 2021 and discovered that the mineralization does continue at depth and along strike,” said Tartisan Nickel chief consulting geologist Dean MacEachern in the report.“We believe that we can expand the resource and ultimately the mine life. As a result of the 2021 drill campaign, we were able to increase the resource by approximately 20%. We also did borehole geophysics down drill holes and drilled four holes at a site we call Kenbridge North, three kilometers away. Kenbridge North has similar geophysical and geological characteristics, so it's potentially a secondary deposit.”

To view the full issue, visit



About Tartisan Nickel Corp.

Tartisan Nickel, a Canadian-based company specializing in mineral exploration and development, holds the Kenbridge Nickel Project as its flagship asset. Situated in the Kenora Mining District of northwestern Ontario, this project represents a significant endeavor in the field of nickel exploration and extraction. For more information about the company, please visit



NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to TTSRF are available in the company's newsroom at



About MiningNewsWire

MiningNewsWire

(“MNW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on developments and opportunities in the Global Mining and Resources sectors. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, MNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, MNW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

MNW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from MiningNewsWire, text“BigHole” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the MiningNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by MNW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

MiningNewsWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

...

MiningNewsWire is powered by

IBN