(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) WASHINGTON, USA – The Global Taiwan Institute (GTI ) is pleased to announce the publication of a new occasional report titled The Chinese Communist Party's Political Warfare Directed Against Taiwan: Overview and Analysis.

This report, written by GTI Deputy Director John Dotson, provides an overview of Chinese Communist Party (CCP) political warfare in seven areas – information manipulation,“lawfare,” gray zone operations, economic coercion, united front work, espionage, and cyber operations – as well as analysis of the implications of these subversive activities intended to undermine Taiwan's democratic society.

This report is the first of five planned reports in GTI's Counter Ideological Work and Political Warfare research series. Subsequent papers in this series, forthcoming throughout the course of 2024, will delve into these seven aspects of CCP political warfare in further detail.

Download the report here .

The post The Chinese Communist Party's political warfare directed against Taiwan appeared first on Caribbean News Global .