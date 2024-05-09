Georgia Cleantech Innovation Hub Bolsters Leadership And Governance With An Expansion Of Its Board Of Directors

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Georgia Cleantech Innovation Hub , a nonprofit that aims to create a world-class cleantech ecosystem, announces new members to its Board of Directors, expanding the board from five to nine members. Adding new board members brings expertise that will aid the Hub as it extends its services to meet its mission.





Launched in July 2023, the Georgia Cleantech Innovation Hub aims to make innovation a driver of a robust cleantech economy that creates jobs in growth industries, commercializes technology that combats climate change and elevates people and communities throughout Georgia and the Southeast. Located in the Clubhouse at Tech Square ATL, the Hub looks to extend its presence by launching a suite of programs in the coming months that attract cleantech companies to the state, improve connectivity between start-ups and SMEs in the space, and improve access to cleantech innovators to projects in the state.

“The Hub is at an inflection point,” explains Andy Marshall, Managing Director of the Georgia Cleantech Innovation Hub.“Expanding our board of directors brings hands-on experience and the connections necessary to scale the Hub's operations and impact.”

The individuals joining the Hub Board of Directors include:



Ventatesh Kini, Co-founder of Unbuntoo, a company creating a global marketplace for environmental solutions that connect corporations to the groundswell of purpose-driven entrepreneurs.

Burunda Prince, most recently the COO at the Russell Innovation Center for Entrepreneurs

Beril Toktay, Brady Family Chair and Regents' Professor at the Georgia Tech Scheller School of Business; Faculty Director of the Ray C. Anderson Center for Sustainable Business; Interim Executive Director of the Brook Byers Institute for Sustainable Systems Sean Warner, Co-founder and CEO of Grubbly Farms, a sustainable, insect-based animal feed producer.

These board members join the current board of directors: Bernie Burgener, Anthony Coker (Chair), Bruce Karas, Steve O'Day and Andrea Pinabell (Treasurer).

“With the four new directors, the board adds both the breadth and depth of expertise that the organization needs to move quickly and decisively to its next phase,” adds Coker.“Venky, Burunda, Beril, and Sean bring knowledge and experience in scaling organizations and a track record of successful execution in nonprofits, start-ups, academia, and large corporations that the Hub needs to expand on its early success.”

For more information about the Georgia Cleantech Innovation Hub, including its list of advisors, how to get involved, and to connect regarding funding and partnerships, visit .

About Georgia Cleantech Innovation Hub

Georgia Cleantech Innovation Hub is a 501c3 public-private-academic partnership that directly serves Georgia cleantech innovators. The organization aims to strengthen the cleantech innovation ecosystem by creating physical spaces for entrepreneurs, increasing connectivity between innovators, potential partners, and investors, educating climate leaders, and amplifying Georgia's innovation culture. By making it easier for innovators to access the talent, capital, and resources necessary to create organizations built to last, the Hub aims to help Georgia become a leader in cleantech innovation and tomorrow's growth industries. For more information on how to get involved, visit .

Contacts

Kelly Ronna



Trevelino/Keller



404-214-0722 x 107



...

The post Georgia Cleantech Innovation Hub Bolsters Leadership and Governance with an Expansion of its Board of Directors appeared first on Caribbean News Global .