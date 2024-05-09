UNHCR Redoubles Commitment, Calls For Coordinated Hemispheric Approach To Respond To Forced Displacement In The Americas

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) GUATEMALA CITY – UNHCR renews its call for a coordinated continental approach to address the magnitude and complexity of the mixed movement of refugees and migrants in the Americas, as recently underscored during the Los Angeles Declaration on Migration and Protection ministerial meeting hosted by the government of Guatemala on 7 May.

Addressing the participants, UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi, highlighted the personal stories and plight of hundreds of thousands of people embarking on long journeys across the continent, including some of those he recently met during his visit to the Darien border area. He stressed the significant progress achieved by various initiatives to address the urgent needs of refugees and migrants in the region and implement the Declaration's objectives, urging increased efforts and coordination among all stakeholders.

The Los Angeles Declaration on Migration and Protection is a crucial framework for regional cooperation, aligned with the Global Compact on Refugees, and based on the principles of solidarity, responsibility-sharing, international cooperation, and respect for human rights.

Various efforts are in place to build the capacity of numerous states and provide safety and opportunities for displaced people and those on the move. Regularization has benefited millions, as has the provision of humanitarian assistance, the strengthening of asylum systems, socioeconomic inclusion efforts, and the scale-up of resettlement and other legal pathways for those in need of international protection.

However, challenges persist, requiring sustained efforts and innovative solutions to address the needs of the over 23 million people displaced or in need of international protection in the Americas.

“The Darien is only part of the picture, and the deep human tragedy it reflects will only grow unless we redouble our joint efforts to address underlying causes of displacement, consider protection needs, and prioritize solutions,” said Grandi.“It is a desperate situation for refugees and migrants, and frustrating for transit and destination countries. More investment in capacity for host communities and opportunities for displaced persons in countries of origin, transit, destination, and return is required.”

In line with the principles of the Los Angeles Declaration, UNHCR reaffirmed its commitment to work with various actors, including governments, development entities, UN agencies, NGOs, and private sector partners to enhance asylum and international protection policies, foster inclusion and integration efforts, expand resettlement opportunities and other lawful pathways and provide support to host communities.

