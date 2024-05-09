Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Thursday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT - The Foreign Ministry expressed Kuwait's condemnation of the flagrant and deliberate attack by a group of criminal settlers on the UNRWA premises in the occupied Jerusalem under the watchful eyes of the Israeli occupation security forces.
KUWAIT - The Central Bank of Kuwait (CBK) announced that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) estimated real economic activity in Kuwait had fallen by 2.2 percent in 2023.
KUWAIT - The Kuwait-based International Islamic Charity Organization (IICO) will host on Sunday the ninth conference for effective partnership and information sharing for better humanitarian action.
NEW YORK - More than 80,000 people have been displaced from Rafah since the start of Israeli occupation military operation in the city, the UN said.
LONDON - British Foreign Secretary David Cameron said that his country would not follow the US in withholding arms sales to the Israeli occupation. (end)
