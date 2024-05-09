Blinken Reiterates US Rejection Of Major Offensive On Rafah

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, May 9 (KUNA) -- Secretary of State Antony Blinken reaffirmed Thursday President Joe Biden's clear position that the United States does not support a major military operation in Rafah and rejects any forced displacement of Palestinians from Gaza.

In a phone call with Egyptian Foreign Minister Shoukry, the Secretary also expressed the US support for the reopening of Rafah crossing and the continued flow of urgently needed humanitarian assistance, said the State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller in a statement.

Blinken also voiced his gratitude for Egypt's ongoing efforts to reach an immediate ceasefire deal that secures the release of hostages.

He discussed with Foreign Minister Shoukry ongoing diplomacy to prevent the conflict from spreading. (end)

