Indian Visa Requirements For Medical Attendant Visa

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Indian Medical Attendant Visa

The healthcare industry in India is expanding. India is seen as a top country for providing healthcare services for chronic illnesses such as cancer, while being more affordable compared to developed countries. Relatives of patients receiving medical care in India can apply for the Indian Physician Assistant Visa, also known as the Indian Electronic Attendant Visa. Only relatives of patients receiving medical care are eligible for Physician Assistant Visas in India. Traveling to India requires a valid passport and visa. A maximum of two people may be eligible for a Medical Assistant visa when accompanying someone with an e-Medical Visa for treatment in India. The visa expires after 60 days and cannot be extended. A Physician Assistant Visa may be granted to up to two family members of an e-Medical Visa holder. Medical assistant visas have the same validity duration as the e-Medical visa. The e-Medical Assistant Visa, once accepted, is valid for 60 days from the date of arrival into India. Holders may stay in the country for this period or may leave and return up to 2 further times during these 60 days. Foreign visitors can obtain an Electronic Physician Assistant Visa three times a year. However, this type of visa can only be used to travel with someone who has an e-Medical Visa and is undergoing medical treatment in India. Visitors must complete an online application to obtain this type of visa. Applicants must also scan the biography page of their passport to successfully apply for the Physician Assistant Visa.







Requirements for the India Medical Attendant Visa



A valid passport issued by a country that is eligible to apply for an Indian e-Visa.

The passport must not expire until at least 6 months after the intended date of entry to India and must have a minimum of 2 blank pages for stamps.

Proof of sufficient funds to support themselves.

A return or onward ticket out of the country.

A valid email address to receive the E-visa. You can use a Credit/debit card or PayPal account to pay for the E-Visa fees.

Indian eVisa Airport and Seaports for Entry

According to the rules of Indian e-Visa Immigration, travelers must enter India through designated airports and seaports in order to acquire an India Business or Tourist e-Visa. Having a multiple-entry e-Visa permits you to visit different airports or seaports on your upcoming journeys. Although there are four ways to leave India (by air, by cruise, by train, and by bus), an e-Visa allows entry only by flight or cruise. Be sure to frequently visit this page as the list of authorized airports and seaports is regularly refreshed every couple of months. According to the decision of the Indian immigration authorities, this list will be revised in the coming months and additional airports and seaports will be added.

e-Visa India Authorized Entry Ports

Ahmedabad (AMD)

Amritsar (ATQ)

Bagdogra (IXB)

Bengaluru (BLR)

Bhubaneshwar (BBI)

Calicut (CCJ)

Chandigarh (IXC)

Chennai (MAA)

Cochin (COK)

Coimbatore (CJB)

Delhi (DEL)

Gaya (GAY)

Goa (GOI)

Guwahati (GAU)

Hyderabad (HYD)

Jaipur (JAI)

Kannur (CNN)

Kolkata (CCU)

Lucknow (LKO)

Madurai Airport (IXM)

Mangalore (IXE)

Mumbai (BOM)

Nagpur (NAG)

Portblair (IXZ)

Pune (PNQ)

Tiruchirapalli (TRZ)

Trivandrum (TRV)

Varanasi (VNS)

Vishakhapatnam (VTZ)

Approved seaports are:

Cochin Seaport

Chennai Seaport

Goa Seaport

Mangalore Seaport

Mumbai Seaport

Indian eVisa ports allowed for exit

Following the Indian Immigration Service's decision, additional airports and seaports will be included in the list in the coming months. Only two modes of transportation (airplane and cruise) are compatible with an Electronic Visa (India Visa Online) for departing from India out of the available four options (airplane, cruise, train, or bus). According to India's e-Visa Immigration Regulations, travelers must enter the country through specified airports and ports using air travel or cruise ships when obtaining a tourist or business e-Visa. Certain countries' citizens can enter India without a visa or get a visa upon arrival at designated airports or seaports in India. Indian visa entry points are Indian airports or seaports where international visitors must get a visa. The list of authorized airports and seaports is reviewed every month, so check this list regularly.

Indian eVisa ports allowed for exit

Airports

Ahmedabad

Amritsar

Bagdogra

Bengaluru

Bhubaneshwar

Calicut

Chennai

Chandigarh

Cochin

Coimbatore

Delhi

Gaya

Goa

Guwahati

Hyderabad

Jaipur

Kannur

Kolkata

Lucknow

Madurai

Mangalore

Mumbai

Nagpur

Port Blair

Pune

Srinagar

Surat

Tiruchirapalli

Tirupati

Trivandrum

Varanasi

Vijayawada

Vishakhapatnam

Seaports for Exit

Alang

Bedi Bunder

Bhavnagar

Calicut

Chennai

Cochin

Cuddalore

Kakinada

Kandla

Kolkata

Mandvi

Mormagoa Harbour

Mumbai Seaport

Nagapattinum

Nhava Sheva

Paradeep

Porbandar

Port Blair

Tuticorin

Vishakapatnam

New Mangalore

Vizhinjam

Agati and Minicoy Island Lakshdwip UT

Vallarpadam

Mundra

Krishnapatnam

Dhubri

Pandu

Nagaon

Karimganj

Kattupalli

Indian eVisa Airports

According to Indian e-Visa Immigration Regulations, travelers must enter the country through specified airports or ports when applying for a Business or Tourist e-Visa. Having a multiple-entry e-Visa allows you to visit different airports or seaports during your upcoming travels. Although there are various options for leaving India like air, cruise, rail, or bus, an e-Visa only allows entry through air or cruise travel. Be sure to frequently revisit the list of authorized airports and seaports, as it is regularly updated. Make sure to bookmark this website for convenient access later on. According to the Indian immigration authorities' decision, this list will be revised in the future months with the addition of other airports and seaports.

e-Visa India Authorized Entry Ports

Ahmedabad (AMD)

Amritsar (ATQ)

Bagdogra (IXB)

Bengaluru (BLR)

Bhubaneshwar (BBI)

Calicut (CCJ)

Chandigarh (IXC)

Chennai (MAA)

Cochin (COK)

Coimbatore (CJB)

Delhi (DEL)

Gaya (GAY)

Goa (GOI)

Guwahati (GAU)

Hyderabad (HYD)

Jaipur (JAI)

Kannur (CNN)

Kolkata (CCU)

Lucknow (LKO)

Madurai Airport (IXM)

Mangalore (IXE)

Mumbai (BOM)

Nagpur (NAG)

Portblair (IXZ)

Pune (PNQ)

Tiruchirapalli (TRZ)

Trivandrum (TRV)

Varanasi (VNS)

Vishakhapatnam (VTZ)

Indian Visa requirements

Travelers from eligible countries can receive an e-visa to enter India. Obtaining an India e-Visa is required to enter India. Currently, individuals from 169 different nations have the opportunity to obtain an India e-Visa. The India e-Visa is a digital document that permits people to visit India for business, tourism, or medical reasons. Numerous visa requests are denied due to failure to fulfill the criteria established by the Indian government. Before a visa can be approved, all requirements have to be met. These criteria work well for both digital and physical stamps. These criteria consist of qualification, a passport, photo specifications for Indian visas, travel papers, and payment criteria. The India e-Visa Application is easy to complete. Travelers will need their passport, email address and a debit or credit card to complete the India e-Visa Application Form.

Types of India-Visa



India e-Tourist Visa

India e-Business Visa

Medical e-Visa for India India Medical Attendant e-Visa

Documents Required for the Indian e-Visa



A Valid passport valid for at least 6 months on the expected date of arrival in India.

Passport-style photo of the applicant.

A valid Email address to receive the Indian E-Visa in their Inbox.

You can use a Credit or debit card to pay for the eVisa fees.

In addition, several other details are required. They include the applicant's full name, date of birth, place of birth, and contact address. Other information required are marital status, details of stay in India, expected port of entry, duration of stay, day of visit and educational qualification.