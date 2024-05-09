Global Wheat Supply Under Pressure From Adverse Weather And War

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Adverse weather and conflict are placing global wheat supplies under severe strain, raising fears of escalating food prices.









In various parts of the world, farmers are grappling with numerous setbacks.



These range from waterlogged fields in Western Europe to the dry terrains of Australia, plus the effects of Russia's incursion into Ukraine.









Analysts now anticipate that global wheat reserves could plummet to their lowest level in almost a decade.



Previously, bountiful harvests in the Black Sea region kept prices stable, with wheat trading at half its 2022 peak price. However, emerging supply issues suggest that this stability may be short-lived.







The rebound of wheat futures to their highest point since last August is a troubling indicator, especially as investment funds shift from long-held bearish positions.









In addition, this could signal costlier days ahead for basic goods like bread and pasta. It might also spur a fresh wave of inflationary pressures that could affect central bank policies globally.









James Bolesworth, managing director at CRM AgriCommodities, noted, "Global demand has increased, stocks are tight, and concerns over new crops are escalating."



This situation sets a precarious stage as the Northern Hemisphere's harvest season looms, potentially worsening or improving the global wheat output.

Global Wheat Production Challenges

In Russia, a significant wheat exporter, relentless heat and scant rainfall have prompted lowered yield forecasts, with the immediate future looking dry.









Similarly, ongoing conflicts in Ukraine are complicating its wheat production. Military activities are impairing agricultural operations and workforce availability.









Europe's unusually wet spring is another concern, inhibiting crop maturity and delaying planting activities in key countries like the UK , Germany, and France.









Over in Australia, recent rains have only partially mitigated the effects of a hot, dry summer. This has left the agricultural sector on edge about the possibility of crops drying out.

















These challenges underscore the delicate balance of global food security. It is influenced by an intricate mix of climatic events, geopolitical tensions, and agricultural practices.









As the world navigates these turbulent conditions, the impact on global markets and local economies remains a critical concern.

MENAFN09052024007421016031ID1108195948