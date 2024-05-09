Portuguese Language Countries Influence In Global Economics

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Community of Portuguese Language Countries (CPLP) now commands the world's fourth-largest Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), spanning approximately 7.9 million square kilometers.



This massive area is predominantly influenced by Brazil, Portugal, and Cape Verde, which contribute 47%, 22%, and 10% of the territory, respectively.



Other contributors include Mozambique (8%), Angola (6%), and Equatorial Guinea (4%), with Guinea-Bissau, São Tomé, and East Timor each contributing 1%.



The 14th Water, Energy, and Environment Forum in Luanda showcased key details about the EEZ's impact and potential.



The CPLP isn't just expansive; it's also resource-rich, ranking as the fourth largest gas producer globally and holding 14% of the world's freshwater resources.







These figures underline the bloc's strategic importance in global economics and environmental sustainability.



Angola's CPLP Presidency Redefines Economic Strategies for Trade, Investment, and Capacity Building.



The forum, held in partnership with JEUNE and Luanda-Bengo EEZ management, underscored this collaborative effort.



These discussions aim to tackle challenges in energy, water, and environmental sustainability, fostering inclusive growth.







Angolan EEZ's Drive for Sustainability

Aguinaldo Delgado, Director of Infrastructure and Maintenance for the Angolan EEZ, highlighted the current state of their resources.



He reported a surplus of 50% in energy capacity with 132 megawatts available but only 68 megawatts used.

















The EEZ has a water storage capacity of 3,800 cubic meters, with a daily consumption of 2,000 cubic meters.

















Delgado pointed out that despite the abundance of resources, challenges persist in water capture and distribution. This is due to interdependent energy needs.























The forum and ongoing CPLP discussions demonstrate a collective effort to harness and sustainably manage vast natural resources.









However, this ensures the bloc remains a key player in international investment and environmental management.

















With 136 factories, 89 of which are operational, the Angolan EEZ illustrates the practical application of these ambitious goals. This drives forward a significant economic engine for the region.









