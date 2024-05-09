Economic Strain In Peru: The Dual Crisis Of Rising Poverty And Falling Income

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In 2023, Peru faced a deepening economic strain, evidenced by rising poverty levels and falling real incomes.



Nearly 30% of Peruvians, equating to 9.7 million individuals, lived below the poverty line, marking an increase of 1.5 percentage points from the previous year.



This trend was particularly pronounced in urban areas, where poverty rates escalated to 26.4%, although rural regions saw a modest decline to 39.8%.



The economic divide was stark across different regions, with poverty rates soaring as high as 44.5% in Cajamarca and only 6.9% in Ica, illustrating a varied impact across the nation.









Additionally, extreme poverty affected 1.9 million people or 5.7% of the population. This worsened by nearly a quarter-million individuals by 2022.























Financial challenges were further compounded by a decrease in real income per capita. It dropped by 1% from S/1,160 to S/1,148 (about $310).





















Lima and Callao Province incomes improved, but national spending power fell, with monthly expenditures per person down by 0.7%.





















These financial hardships are unfolding against a backdrop of global economic pressures, including geopolitical tensions and rising interest rates.



This underscores the urgent need for Peru to implement robust economic strategies and strengthen social support mechanisms.

















This scenario calls for targeted interventions to alleviate poverty and stabilize the economy. This ensures shielding vulnerable populations from the worst impacts of these challenging times.









Such measures are critical not only for immediate relief but also for laying the groundwork for sustainable economic growth and social stability in Peru.

