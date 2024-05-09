Shares Of Dual-Listed Lithium Firm Up After Announcing Quarterly Results

(MENAFN- Yolo Wire) As the lightest and least dense metal, %Lithium is widely used in a range of batteries, from cell phones to electric cars. Shares of this lithium development company are trading higher after the company announced quarterly results and a transformative partnership.
%StandardLithium (TSXV: $SLI) (AMEX: SLI) is a leading near-commercial lithium development company. The firm announced in a press release today its financial and operating results for the fiscal third quarter ended March 31, 2024.
Standard Lithium CEO Robert Mintak added,“This transformative partnership with Equinor, a global energy company and recognized leader in renewables and low carbon solutions, validates our strategic path to leverage our Smackover resources and become a globally significant contributor within the lithium market. It strengthens our finances, provides essential expertise, manages risk, and accelerates our progress towards this goal, unlocking long-term value for our shareholders."
Both U.S. and Canadian shares of Standard Lithium were trading up over 10 percent in morning trade.
