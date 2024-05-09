OAS – Court Of Justice, The Judicial School Of The Brazilian State Of Paraná Will Contribute To Training Of Judges And Prosecutors

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) WASHINGTON, USA – The Organization of American States (OAS), the Court of Justice of the Brazilian State of Paraná (TJPR) and the Judicial School of Paraná (EJUD) signed a cooperation agreement to contribute to the preparation and training of judges and prosecutors of the administration of justice of Brazil, during a ceremony that took place today at the headquarters of the hemispheric Organization in Washington, DC.

The president of the TJPR, Luiz Fernando Tomasi Medeiros, thanked the OAS General Secretariat for the possibility of this new alliance and committed to“promote improvements to the members of the judiciary by offering and, above all, promoting the development of human rights under a democratic state with the rule of law.”

For his part, the general director of the EJUD, Ramon de Medeiros, said thanks to the agreement,“we are certain that we will be able to improve the training that we have been carrying out for judges and prosecutors and this exchange will be fundamental for the growth of our school.”

The secretary general of the OAS, Luis Almagro, said that“an integral, independent judiciary committed to justice contributes to stability, peaceful coexistence and the full guarantee of the rights and freedoms of people, without distinction or discrimination.” He added that, with initiatives like the one signed today,“the ideals defended by our institutions are strengthened and ultimately directed toward achieving and guaranteeing what is our motto and motive: More rights for more people.”

Among the activities that will be developed within the framework of the agreement are the exchange of best practices, the promotion of projects and the strengthening of the functional independence of judicial authorities.

