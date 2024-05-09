(MENAFN- Baystreet) Treasury Metals Inc.

5/9/2024 10:14 AM EST

Stocks in Play

5/9/2024 - 10:49 AM EST - Blackwolf Copper and Gold Ltd. : And Treasury Metals Inc., that the Concurrent Financing of TML has been upsized from $4 million to up to $6.4 million. Frank Giustra will be the lead order, subscribing for $2 million. Blackwolf Copper and Gold Ltd.

