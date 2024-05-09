Azerbaijan To Host Military Exercises With Participation Of Türkiye And Georgia

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Joint military exercises will be held in Azerbaijan on May 13-19with the participation of Azerbaijan, Türkiye, and Georgia, TurkishMinistry of National Defense said in a statement, Azernews reports.
According to the ministry, maneuvers related to search andrescue operations during natural disasters will be carried out inthe exercises.
MENAFN09052024000195011045ID1108195443
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.