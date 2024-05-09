Türkiye To Present Climate Change Roadmap At COP29

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Türkiye will present its climate change program at the 29thsession of the Conference of the Parties to the FrameworkConvention on Climate Change (COP29), which will be held in Baku,Deputy Minister of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change ofTürkiye Fatma Varank said , Azernews reports,citing Anadolu Agency.
She noted that Türkiye aims to develop a net-zero emissionsstrategy by 2053:“We are working on a long-term climate changestrategy. This year in Baku we will announce our roadmap.”
The deputy minister added that 2024 is of particular importancein the direction of climate change:“This year's meeting has twomain topics - climate action and climate finance.”
