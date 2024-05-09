Zelensky Names Main Issues For Discussion At Peace Summit

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During the Peace Summit in Switzerland, participants will consider the possibility of returning prisoners of war in an "all-for-all" format, of Ukrainian civilians illegally detained by Russia, as well as nuclear safety and food security issues.

President Volodymyr Zelensky announced this during a joint press conference with the President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, in Kyiv, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"We will be able to take the first steps regarding the aspect of the 'all-for-all swap, in returning our children home, as well as deported Ukrainians. And an important moment of nuclear safety and food security," he said.

Zelensky added that the countries that want peace will attend the summit.

According to Zelensky, the Kremlin chief, Vladimir Putin, needs to be "put in his place" because he will not stop at Ukraine.

“How can we do this? This is not enough on the battlefield. Russia is a large territory. They will put pressure on their people, whether they want to fight or not," said the president of Ukraine.

He believes that, in addition to the military component, a political component is needed for defeating Russia, one of which is the Peace Summit.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Global Peace Summit will be held on June 15-16 in Switzerland. The countries that will take part will develop a common negotiating position before handing it over to Russia.

The Ukrainian peace formula is a diplomatic mechanism offered by Ukraine to achieve a just end to the war unleashed by Russia.

The components of the Formula are as follows: radiation and nuclear safety, food security, energy security, the release of all prisoners and deportees, the implementation of the UN Charter and the restoration of the territorial integrity of Ukraine and global order, the withdrawal of Russian troops and the cessation of hostilities, the return of justice, compensation for damages, a special tribunal, countering ecocide, preventing escalation, and fixing the end of the war.