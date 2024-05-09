Germany To Buy Three HIMARS Systems For Ukraine From US

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Germany will purchase HIMARS systems for Ukraine from the United States.

This was stated by German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius to German journalists during a visit to Washington, Ukrinform reports.

“I can confirm that in cooperation with the Americans, we will provide Ukraine with three HIMARS systems," Pistorius said.

He explained that these are MLRS from the US Army's stockpile, which will be paid for by Germany.



The minister also emphasized the importance of cooperation between Europe and the United States and NATO allies in supporting Ukraine. The politician reminded of the threat that Putin's war poses to the security of Europe, and that Putin's victory would be an encouragement to other autocracies. This cannot be allowed, the minister emphasized.

As reported, Pistorius is on a visit to the United States. In addition to meetings and talks with his colleagues in Washington, he met with the UN Secretary General.