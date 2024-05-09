Arkreach Unveils World\'S First Contextual Media Sentiment Analysis

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 8th May 2024: Arkreach, an India-based communications analytics product company that was launched in December 2023 is paving the way in the media world by revolutionising communication analysis with its new AI-powered feature for Contextual Sentiment Analysis. The feature, part of its 4 advanced modules, is developed using a Large Language Model (LLM) - which is trained on a staggering corpus of 60 million articles in over 50 languages - allows communication professionals worldwide to analyse contextual sentiment with unprecedented precision, focusing on specific entities like brand mentions, topics and key spokespeople across multiple languages.



Contextual Sentiment plays a vital role in communications where it becomes imminent in recognizing the right tonality to plan and strategize for the issue of interest rather than to work with the basic sentiment of the article. With progress in AI-enabled analysis, this feature launched by Arkreachuses cutting-edge frameworks and tools to help communication analysts and planners across PR agencies and brands access this never-before-available insight.



Leveraging its expansive database, available in diverse languages from across the globe - ranging from Sub-Saharan African Swahili, Somali, and Amharic, to Japanese, Cantonese, Kazakh, Gujarati, Marathi, and Hindi in Asia - the latest feature assists in collating accurate contextual insights.



Commenting on the success of the new AI feature launch, Mr Vishal Sharma, Chief Strategy Officer at Arkreach, noted, \"In the digital era, communications metrics must evolve - the global PR software and media intelligence market is expected to be worth US$17,569 million by 2027, indicating a massive utilisation of the technology advancements. Arkreach\'s Contextual Sentiment Analysis, powered by Artificial Intelligence, seeks to revolutionise the field of communications analytics. This novel approach transcends conventional metrics by incorporating granular, context-specific understanding derived from News Consumption Behavioural Data.\"



Commenting on the feature reveal, Mr Neeraj Kumar, Chief Technology Officer, Arkreach, noted, \"The significance of contextual sentiment analysis, for a long time, had remained secluded in the conventional tools. Arkreach gives you pinpoint-accurate sentiment on any issue, but that\'s not all. It also decodes the WHY behind the context. For clients, this translates into rocket-fueled communication strategies \"



Presently spanning diverse geographies across US, the UK, Australia, and Europe, Arkreach is poised to enhance its presence by concentrating on partnerships across India and Europe over the next 6 months





About Arkreach:



Arkreach offers an AI-powered full-stack communications analytics solution. Arkreach\'s approach focuses on progressive metrics, tracking readers\' online news consumption patterns to inform data-led PR planning and strategies. It offers advanced modules for media list crafting, performance measurement, content optimization, and crisis navigation suited to dynamic reader behaviour across 97,200 reader persona segments covering more than 800 million domains in over 50+ languages from 150,000 news sources.

