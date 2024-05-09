Samsung's 'Fab Grab Fest' Is Back With Unbeatable Offers On Smartphones, Tvs, Laptops, And Digital Appliances

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, India, May 02, 2024: Samsung, India's largest customer electronics brand, has announced its biggest summer sale, 'Fab Grab Fest', which offers an array of extraordinary deals and exciting cashbacks across a wide range of products on Samsung, Samsung Shop App as well as at Samsung Exclusive Stores.



During the 'Fab Grab Fest', customers can avail up to 64% off on select models of the Galaxy S series, Galaxy Z series, and Galaxy A series smartphones. Select models of Galaxy tablets, accessories and wearables will be available at up to 77% off. On the purchase of select models of Galaxy Book4 series laptops, customers can avail discounts of up to 24% off.



Select models of Samsung TVs such as the flagship Neo-QLED 8K, Neo QLED, OLED, The Frame TVs, and Crystal UHD series will be available at up to 43% off. On purchase of select models of Neo QLED 8K, Neo QLED and OLED TVs customers can avail bank cashback of up to INR 20000. Additionally, customers can avail benefits of up to INR 5000 as exchange bonus on purchase of all TVs.



The 'Fab Grab Fest' 2024 will offer discounts and unmatched prices on a host of digital appliances such as refrigerators, washing machines, microwaves, monitors and air conditioners.



With our 'Buy More Save More' platform, customers will be able to save an extra 5% on the purchase of two or more products through Samsung or Samsung Shop App. The 'Buy More Save More' platform allows consumers to enjoy bundled offers on a host of Samsung products.



The excitement doesn't end here, customers can get up to 48% off on a wide range of premium appliances such as Side-by-Side Refrigerators, the elegant French-Door Refrigerators, and the versatile Frost Free Refrigerators. They can also enhance their kitchen experience with the Bespoke AI Package by purchasing three or more selected products and enjoy an extra 10% discount.



Select models of washing machines will be available at up to 50% off. Additionally, they will get a generous 20-year warranty on the Digital Inverter Motor for both Fully Automatic Front Loading and Fully Automatic Top Loading machines. For easy access, the affordable EMI option is also available starting at just INR 1490 for Fully Automatic Front Loading, INR 990 for Fully Automatic Top Loading, and INR 756 for Semi-Automatic Washing Machines.



"We are happy to bring back the most awaited summer sale on Samsung and Samsung Exclusive Stores. Through the Fab Grab Fest, we wish to bring the best deals and offers to our customers. We are witnessing an encouraging adoption of Buy More Save More, so in this Fab Grab Fest, we will extend flexibility to our customers to not only make bundles with the entire Samsung range but also enjoy an extra 5% off on the bundle. Adding to customer delight, we will also offer same day delivery on select models," said Sumit Walia, Vice President, D2C Business, Samsung India



Select models of monitors will be available at up to 61% off. Additionally, customers will also receive a complimentary wall mount on purchase of select models of smart and gaming monitors. Samsung will also provide a 3-year warranty and up to 20% bank cashback (up to INR 10000) on all monitors.



Select models of Convertible & WindFreeTM ACs, will be available at up to 47% off. Customers can avail an extra 10% discount when purchasing two or more units of WindFreeâ„¢ AC models. Moreover, these models come with an extended warranty on the PCB part, offering 1-year standard warranty plus an additional 4-year extended warranty.



As part of the exciting bank offers, customers can experience exceptional savings of up to 22.5% cashback when using HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and other leading debit and credit cards, with a maximum cashback of up to INR 25000.



