China's Shenzhen ... Journey Of Civilization, Innovation

SHENZHEN, China, May 9 (KUNA) -- In light of ancient civilization and modern architecture as well as a fertile place for innovation, Shenzhen City, south of China, is one of the most flourishing cities in the world.

The city is renowned for innovation as it has technological companies, including Huawei specialized in digital technology and manufacturing smart cell phones, BWD Auto, ZTI Communications, Tencent for video games and others.

As for architecture, Shenzhen is marked by its peerless towers and modern buildings that show innovation and modernization.

Shenzhen Tower, Shenzhen for modern arts and culture as well as Shenzhen Museum are among the most outstanding architecture landmarks that make the city prettier.

The city also has some historic sites that reflect its ancient rich cultural heritage. (end)

