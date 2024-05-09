Chief Of Staff: Logistic, Supply Authority Supports Kuwait's Army

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 9 (KUNA) -- Chief of Staff of Kuwait's Armed Forces Liet. Gen. Bandar Al-Muzain affirmed Thursday that the logistic and supply authority has played a pivotal role in backing the army and enhancing readiness in a way that provides facilitations and basics for its units.

Paying an inspection visit to some army units, including logistics and supply authority and the command of defense against weapons of mass destruction, Al-Muzain stressed the need of removing any obstacles before operations and duties, said a press statement issued by the General Staff quoting Al-Muzain as saying.

Al-Muzain lauded the authority and the command for their efforts and duties, calling for keeping ready and reaching desired levels.

He wished success to the two units' personnel in their duties, under the wise leadership of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces.

Al-Muzain listened to a detailed presentation on the applied measures and the latest duties and missions carried out by the command as well as training programs approved in preparing and rehabilitating personnel to deal with different events and incidents.

He also was briefed on the most important technical specifications of the "Fox" armored reconnaissance vehicle, which is equipped with the latest technologies and systems used for disinfection and sterilization that detect chemical, biological and radiological risks.

Al-Muzain was received by assistant chief of staff of the authority Major General Dr. Engineer Salah Nasser and assistant commander of the command Brigadier General Hamid Obaid. (end)

