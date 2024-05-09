Saudi FM, Palestinian PM Discuss Mideast

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, May 9 (KUNA) -- Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan met on Thursday with visiting Palestinian Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Mustafa on the latest Palestinian situation. The two sides also discussed the current developments of the Gaza Strip, particularly Rafah, ways of promoting cooperative relations between the two countries, and the Palestinian government's priorities and work program, the Saudi Foreign Ministry said in a press release. (end) as

