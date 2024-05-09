King, In Call With Canada PM, Warns Against Repercussions Of Israeli Ground Offensive On Rafah

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - His Majesty King Abdullah, in a phone call on Tuesday with Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, warned against the dangerous repercussions of the Israeli ground offensive on Rafah.



The phone call covered the importance of reaching an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza, as well as stepping up efforts to ensure the uninterrupted flow of humanitarian aid to the Strip, according to a Royal Court statement.



During the call, His Majesty reiterated Jordan's condemnation of the attack by extremist Israeli settlers on a Jordanian aid convoy heading to Gaza via the Beit Hanoun/Erez crossing, the statement said.





For his part, the Canadian prime minister expressed concern over attacks by extremist Israeli settlers on aid convoys heading to Gaza.



The two sides stressed the need to create a political horizon to resolve the Palestinian-Israeli conflict on the basis of the two-state solution, according to the statement.