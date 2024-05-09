Fischer India Is Great Place To Work Certified For The Second Consecutive Time

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Bengaluru, Karnataka, India fischer Building Materials India Pvt. Ltd., a leading company in the Fixing System Solution Industry, is thrilled to announce its recent achievement of being Great Place to Work® CertifiedTM in India (from May 2024 to May 2025) for the second consecutive time. This prestigious Certification is a testament to the company's unwavering commitment to fostering a positive and inclusive workplace culture.





Fischer India - Great Place to Work in 2024





Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make strategic people decisions.







fischer India's Managing Director, Mr. Mayank Kalra, expressed his joy and gratitude upon receiving this recognition. In a statement, Mr. Kalra voiced his sincere delight at fischer India's prestigious Certification as a Great Place to Work® for the second consecutive time, shining a spotlight on their unwavering dedication to crafting an unparalleled work ecosystem where employees not only thrive but soar to unprecedented heights. With unwavering conviction, he illuminated the pivotal role of a positive workplace culture as the very bedrock of innovation, collaboration, and advancement.





This incredible achievement shines a light on fischer India's unwavering dedication to excellence, touching upon crucial aspects like trust in management, respect for every individual, fairness in the workplace, personal pride, and the strong bonds between colleagues. The company's steadfast commitment to openness, responsibility, and effective communication has earned them remarkable recognition, particularly in the area of trusting their leaders.





Mr. Kalra spoke from the heart about the deeply ingrained value of respecting every person, a value that runs deep within fischer India. They stand for diversity, mutual respect, and a genuine understanding of one another. Ensuring fairness and equal opportunities for all employees creates an environment where everyone feels valued and empowered, fostering a sense of belonging and purpose. This relentless pursuit of excellence fills every member of the organization with an unshakable sense of pride.





Through fostering a spirit of camaraderie among their team, fischer India has cultivated an atmosphere of collaboration, teamwork, and open dialogue, leading them to extraordinary achievements. The certification stands as a testament to the unwavering dedication and tireless efforts of each and every team member, a reminder of what they can accomplish together. It inspires fischer India to continue prioritizing the satisfaction, growth, and development of their employees, attracting the best talent and nurturing a culture of unparalleled brilliance.





With a sparkle in his eyes and a smile on his face, Mr. Kalra not only just see it as a pat on the back for past successes but as a guiding light for their ongoing journey of improvement. This recognition inspires them to aim even higher, reaffirming their dedication to creating an exceptional work environment that not only empowers the team but also drives their continued success.



