Medical Imaging: AI & Cloud Driving Growth

The global medical imaging equipment and informatics industry is witnessing a surge in demand, propelled by factors such as the rising need for primary care and the prevalence of chronic illnesses. The year 2023 saw an increased focus on oncology and precision imaging, evidenced by the increased procurement of computed tomography (CT), mammography, and molecular imaging technologies. Furthermore, the imaging informatics field is being steered by the necessity for swift and accurate medical image diagnosis and visualization solutions. This momentum towards personalized care through precision imaging, coupled with the expanding integration of cloud infrastructure and artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare facilities, along with the evolving focus on AI-driven imaging algorithms in cardiology, is driving the industry's overall growth trajectory.

Artificial intelligence is offering a powerful solution for forecasting equipment failure or downtime in imaging centers without causing workflow interruptions. Take, for instance, the application of algorithms in X-ray detectors to identify established failure patterns. Using AI as part of the predictive maintenance of equipment is helping service teams anticipate and estimate when equipment maintenance should be performed. This is making service processes efficient and cost-effective for both parties involved in a manufacturing execution system (MES) partnership. To fortify its service and maintenance offerings, Siemens acquired Senseye to onboard the latter's predictive maintenance and asset intelligence solutions as part of Siemens' service offerings.

The adoption of AI-based predictive maintenance is accelerating, driven by compelling results:



About 30% decrease in unplanned downtime

Approximately 80% quicker resolution of service cases

Increase in equipment uptime Increase in asset utilization

The escalating volume of medical imaging data across various specialties has spurred a significant demand for efficient image management solutions within the healthcare industry. As a result, healthcare companies are increasingly turning to enterprise cloud imaging informatics to meet these demands effectively.



Healthcare providers are in search of cost-effective and integrated medical imaging informatics solutions that can tackle both operational and clinical challenges. These challenges include the strain on IT teams, shortages of radiologists, cyber threats, issues with asset optimization, and the fragmentation of imaging data across disparate systems. To address these hurdles, imaging IT companies have begun introducing unified solutions as part of their enterprise imaging strategies, although this approach is still in its early stages. With the ongoing consolidation within the healthcare sector, there is a growing demand for more comprehensive enterprise imaging approaches. These approaches aim to better handle challenges related to growth and scalability while offering increased flexibility and adaptability tailored to the unique needs of each organization.

