Does Being Hydrated Make You A Better Person?

Confidence, generosity and productivity: A new study shows the various ways water intake affects work quality, relationships and mood.

According to a recent poll of 2,000 Americans, people who are hydrated on a regular basis are more receptive to constructive criticism compared to those who are dehydrated (33% vs. 22%).

Coincidentally (or not) hydrated Americans are also more likely to help a co-worker in need (45%) than dehydrated Americans (40%).

The survey split respondents between those who are properly hydrated on a regular day (68%), those who said they're typically dehydrated (10%) and those who placed themselves somewhere in the middle (22%).

Commissioned by Brio Water for National Drinking Water Week, and conducted by Talker Research, the study found more than a few quality of life and work quality positives related to proper hydration.





Those who said they're hydrated on an average day are more likely than their dehydrated counterparts to cook (64% vs. 58%), spend quality time with friends and family (62% vs. 50%) and read (53% vs. 51%) on a regular basis.

Eight in 10 Americans said their lives, including work quality, relationships, health and mood, would improve if they improved their hydration.

And the majority (57%), said they're a nicer person if they're sufficiently hydrated.

On average, respondents reported drinking five glasses of water, out of the commonly recommended eight classes, on a normal day. And only 44% think eight glasses is an up-to-date hydration recommendation.

Looking at water intake throughout the day, the average American will start drinking water around 9:00 a.m., chug water come 12:00 p.m. and stop drinking water around 4:00 p.m.

However, over a quarter of respondents (26%) avoid drinking water in general because they're afraid of taking too many bathroom breaks during the day.

During a busy day, Americans reported drinking beverages other than water (33%), going from task to task without taking breaks (24%), and running out of bottled water (17%) as the top reasons they forget to drink water throughout the day.

Other than forgetfulness, factors that most influence Americans' water intake include exercise and physical activity (39%), seasonality (38%), being busy (34%), mood (27%) and the taste of their water (27%).

“Hydration is one of the most important factors influencing happiness and health. While the physical benefits of proper water intake are obvious, the mental health benefits need to be highlighted,” said Georgii Tsatrian, director of filtration at Brio Water.“For National Drinking Water Week, May 5 - 11, we encourage everyone to take a look at their water intake and evaluate if it's up to par. Improving your hydration is one of the simplest and easiest ways to improve your quality of life.”

According to the poll, the most common outcomes of drinking enough water are being more productive (36%), feeling more prepared for the day (32%), having more control of the day (29%) and feeling more confident (27%).

More than six in ten Americans (65%) said drinking filtered water is important to them but over a third (34%) don't have a water filter at either their home or workplace.

Top concerns about drinking unfiltered water include that it contains harmful chemicals and toxins (42%), it tastes bad (36%) and it causes mineral buildup (30%).

“The study showcased that most people believe drinking more will improve their work, relationships, mood and health. So if you haven't recently, see how you can up your water intake during the day, so you can live your very best life,” said Tsatrian.“Proper hydration with high-quality water really is the foundation of a good life, which you deserve.”

Survey methodology:

This random double-opt-in survey of 2,000 general population Americans was commissioned by Brio Water between Apr. 15 and Apr. 22, 2024. It was conducted by market research company Talker Research , whose team members are members of the Market Research Society (MRS ) and the European Society for Opinion and Marketing Research (ESOMAR ).