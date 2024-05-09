Techmediabreaks Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: SYTA) To Exhibit At This Month's Critical Communications World 2024 Event In Dubai

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ: SYTA, SYTAW) , a global vendor of Push-to-Talk over Cellular (“PoC”) devices and cellular signal booster systems, will attend and exhibit at Critical Communications World 2024 (“CCW”). The three-day event will be held May 14–16, in Dubai. A conference and expo that unites mission-critical and business-critical end users with manufacturers and suppliers, CCW is the leading destination for exhibitors to engage with partners, conduct in-person meetings and secure new business.“Our goal is to become a global leader in mission critical PTT devices, and this conference provides us with an excellent opportunity to showcase our solutions and engage with potential new customers,” said Siyata Mobile CEO Marc Seelenfreund in the press release.“We have an established foothold in the Middle East and in Europe with multiple customers, and we look forward to further expanding in this large market.”

About Siyata Mobile Inc.

Siyata Mobile is a business-to-business (“B2B”) global vendor of next-generation, Push-to-Talk (“PTT”) over cellular (“POC”) handsets and accessories. Its portfolio of in-vehicle and rugged devices enables first responders and enterprise workers to instantly communicate, over a nationwide cellular network of choice, to increase situational awareness and save lives. Its portfolio of enterprise grade and consumer cellular booster systems enables first responders and enterprise workers to amplify cellular signal in remote areas, inside structural buildings where signals are weak and within vehicles for the maximum cellular signal strength possible. For more information about the company, visit or .

