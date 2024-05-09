Techmediabreaks Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: SYTA) To Exhibit At This Month's Critical Communications World 2024 Event In Dubai

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ: SYTA, SYTAW) , a global vendor of Push-to-Talk over Cellular (“PoC”) devices and cellular signal booster systems, will attend and exhibit at Critical Communications World 2024 (“CCW”). The three-day event will be held May 14–16, in Dubai. A conference and expo that unites mission-critical and business-critical end users with manufacturers and suppliers, CCW is the leading destination for exhibitors to engage with partners, conduct in-person meetings and secure new business.“Our goal is to become a global leader in mission critical PTT devices, and this conference provides us with an excellent opportunity to showcase our solutions and engage with potential new customers,” said Siyata Mobile CEO Marc Seelenfreund in the press release.“We have an established foothold in the Middle East and in Europe with multiple customers, and we look forward to further expanding in this large market.”
To view the full press release, visit
About Siyata Mobile Inc.
Siyata Mobile is a business-to-business (“B2B”) global vendor of next-generation, Push-to-Talk (“PTT”) over cellular (“POC”) handsets and accessories. Its portfolio of in-vehicle and rugged devices enables first responders and enterprise workers to instantly communicate, over a nationwide cellular network of choice, to increase situational awareness and save lives. Its portfolio of enterprise grade and consumer cellular booster systems enables first responders and enterprise workers to amplify cellular signal in remote areas, inside structural buildings where signals are weak and within vehicles for the maximum cellular signal strength possible. For more information about the company, visit or .
NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to SYTA are available in the company's newsroom at
About TechMediaWire
TechMediaWire
(“TMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on pioneering public and private companies driving the future of technology. It is one of 60+ brands within
the
Dynamic Brand Portfolio
@
IBN
that delivers :
(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via
InvestorWire
to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;
(2) article and
editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;
(3) enhanced
press release enhancement
to ensure maximum impact ;
(4)
social media distribution
via IBN to millions of social media followers ;
and (5) a full array of tailored
corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, TMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, TMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. TMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.
To receive SMS alerts from TechMediaWire, text“TECH” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)
For more information, please visit
Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the TechMediaWire website applicable to all content provided by TMW, wherever published or re-published:
/Disclaimer
TechMediaWire
Los Angeles, CA
310.299.1717 Office
...
TechMediaWire is powered by
IBN
MENAFN09052024000224011066ID1108194897
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.